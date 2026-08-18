Make it rain: Indonesia chases clouds to stem El Nino fires

PALANGKARAYA: Indonesia's Borneo, home to pristine rainforest and protected species, is burning. Meteorologist Safillah Anggie Wahyuni hopes a solution lies in the clouds.

Indonesia believes cloud seeding can help it tackle a wildfire season that experts say is on track to be among the worst in years, driven by a strong El Nino.

Indonesia's government says over 100,000 hectares burned in the first half of the year.

Independent analysis by deforestation monitoring site Nusantara Atlas puts the figure through July at over 285,000 hectares - more than four times the size of Jakarta.

Cloud seeding, which involves sprinkling silver iodide, salts or other particles into clouds to trigger precipitation, is rarely used to tackle wildfires globally.

But Indonesia is ramping up efforts, scarred by 2015 fires during a previous strong El Nino that burned through millions of hectares and created a regional haze crisis.

"Weather modification does not create clouds: we optimise clouds that have the potential to produce rains," Safillah told AFP after flying over Palangkaraya in Borneo's Central Kalimantan.

"Weather modification will only be effective if the conditions are right," she added.