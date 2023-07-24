New York City’s Climate Clock ticks below six-year mark for first time, raising urgency on global climate action

It was one venue at which activists around the world gathered to mark Climate Emergency Day on Saturday, with thousands of people gathering across five continents, calling on governments to stand up and take notice of the climate crisis.

TIME OF THE ESSENCE

The founders of the Climate Clock movement call it a global symbol of urgency and a call to action.

Climate Clock CEO Andrew Boyd told CNA that time is of the essence in fighting global warming.

“Climate change is not some sort of scientific projection. It is happening now, it is happening here. It is happening to all of us, and it’s going to get worse,” he said.

“And our job is to make it get as least-worst as possible by moving forward on ambitious solutions that create a juster world and preserve a livable one.”