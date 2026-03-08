'Significant' acceleration of global warming since 2015: Study

SCIENTIFIC DEBATE

The question of a potential increase in the rate of planetary warming has sparked debate within the scientific community.



Zeke Hausfather, a climatologist at Berkeley Earth, told AFP that "there is now pretty widespread (if not quite universal) agreement that there has been a detectable acceleration in warming in recent years".



But the methods used in the PIK study to remove natural variability are "decidedly imperfect and will likely leave some remaining effects", he added.



In 2024, a study published in the Communications Earth & Environment journal argued that the available data do not show a statistically robust recent acceleration of warming above and beyond the increase already observed since the 1970s.



Interviewed in 2025 by AFP, Robert Vautard, co‑chair of the IPCC working group on the scientific basis of climate change, said the recent records were "surprising" but not "aberrant" in light of earlier scientific estimates.



Beyond natural fluctuations, he particularly stressed the need to study the influence of global declines in aerosol emissions.



These particles, emitted by human activity, tend to cool the planet and partially offset warming by reflecting part of the sun's radiation and altering cloud formation.



According to Hausfather, "it remains unclear how much of the additional warming over the past decade in particular is a forced response" - in other words, due to external factors that alter the climate in a lasting way, for example, the continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions.



Hausfather also pointed to the "rapid reduction" in global emissions of sulphur dioxide, which "have been masking a portion of historical warming".



That "unforced variability" was also a possible factor in the warming trend over the past decade, he added.