Summit host Azerbaijan warns COP29 cannot succeed without G20 boost

BAKU: Leaders of the world's biggest economies must send a clear signal on the need to tackle global warming, COP29 climate summit host Azerbaijan said on Monday (Nov 18).

The plea came as Group of 20 (G20) leaders met in Brazil with climate just one item on an agenda spanning war in Ukraine and the implications of Donald Trump's election victory.

In Baku, the main objective for the nearly 200 countries gathered for COP29 is to agree a deal on how to provide trillions of dollars in financing for climate projects, with talks on a new finance goal and cutting emissions bogged down.

"We cannot succeed without them, and the world is waiting to hear from them," said COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, adding: "They account for 85 per cent of global GDP and 80 per cent of emissions".

"We urge them to use the G20 meeting to send a positive signal of their commitment to addressing the climate crisis. We want them to provide clear mandates to deliver at COP29," he told a press conference in Baku.

While the G20 looked to have agreed movement on climate finance, prior to the text being seen it was unclear to those in Baku what had been agreed and how it would impact talks, which entered their second week in Azerbaijan.