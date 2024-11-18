How Trump could bypass the Senate to install his Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump has said he might install his picks for top administration posts without first winning approval in the US Senate. This would erode the power of Congress and remove a significant check on his authority as president.

HOW IS A CABINET APPROVED?

According to the US Constitution, the Senate and the president share the power of appointing top administration officials. Typically, senators question nominees for Secretary of Defense and other top posts at public hearings before voting on their fitness for office.

Roughly 1,000 government positions require Senate confirmation through a majority vote in the 100-seat chamber.

Most of Trump's Cabinet picks easily won confirmation during his first 2017-2021 term in office. But the Senate rejected some candidates and others, like Labor Secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, were forced to withdraw after it became clear they would not have enough support to win a confirmation vote.

The process has slowed as partisan divisions have deepened. Democratic President Joe Biden's Cabinet appointees took an average of 191 days to win confirmation compared with an average of 85 days for Republican President George W Bush, according to the Partnership for Public Service, which oversees presidential transitions.

WHAT HAS TRUMP CALLED FOR?

This time around, Trump wants the Senate to give up that gatekeeping role and allow him to make "recess appointments", even though his Republicans will control the chamber next year with at least 52 seats.

He has called for the chamber to adjourn after he takes office in January, which would allow his personnel to take their positions without having to undergo Senate scrutiny.

That would allow boundary-pushing picks like former Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as US attorney general and vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to take charge of the Department of Health and Human Services.