Tech billionaire, immigration hardliner, China hawk: Who's who in Trump's top team

MATT GAETZ: ATTORNEY GENERAL

Trump’s choice of Matt Gaetz for the top law enforcement post stirred instant controversy.

As attorney general, Gaetz would drive all aspects of the Justice Department, which includes units such as the FBI.

Gaetz worked at a Florida law firm before being elected to the House in 2016. But he has never worked in the Justice Department or as a prosecutor at any level of government.

He was under investigation for alleged sex trafficking before the Justice Department announced last year that there would be no charges against him.

Gaetz was also the subject of a House ethics probe into his involvement in a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

He has categorically denied all the allegations. His resignation from the House on Wednesday, hours after Trump's announcement, ended the investigation.

Trump's inner circle has described the attorney general position as one of the most important, as it is key to his plans to pardon Jan 6 rioters and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years.

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump said on social media, adding that Gaetz would root out the “systemic corruption” at the Justice Department.

A source close to Trump said they believed the president-elect picked Gaetz as he would "do exactly as Trump says".

But some Republicans expressed shock over the nomination. "I don't think it's a serious nomination for the attorney general," Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski told reporters at the Capitol.