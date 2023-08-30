More climate-related cases will be brought against governments, businesses following new UN report: Analysts

A new report by a United Nations body detailing member states’ obligations to protect children's rights against environmental degradation will push more young people to bring on climate-related legal cases against parties, analysts said on Tuesday (Aug 29).

They were speaking a day after the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child for the first time affirmed children’s right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment with a fresh interpretation of a treaty ratified by all UN members except the United States.

The updated Convention on the Rights of the Child calls environmental degradation, including the climate crisis, "a form of structural violence against children", and states that governments need to find ways to include opportunities for children to participate in environmental decision-making.

It also calls for the removal of barriers to children taking legal and class action against businesses and governments that are not taking enough significant action on the environment.

“Cases are in the works around the world and we’ll undoubtedly see more such cases being brought and won as a result of this report. So it is really a very, very important step,” said Dr Frederica Perera, Professor of Public Health at Columbia University.

The report adds a note of urgency and strengthens the arguments of children who bring on legal proceedings against parties, Prof Perera told CNA938’s Asia First.

There have been many instances of children taking governments to court and having difficulty in making their cases stick, noted Professor Bronwyn Hayward from the University of Canterbury’s Department of Political Science and International Relations.