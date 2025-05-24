US EPA wants to erase greenhouse gas limits on power plants: Report

The US Environmental Protection Agency has drafted a plan to eliminate all limits on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired power plants in the United States, the New York Times reported on Saturday (May 24), citing internal agency documents.

The EPA argued in its proposed regulation that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from power plants that burn fossil fuels "do not contribute significantly to dangerous pollution" or to climate change because they are a small and declining share of global emissions, according to the NYT report.

The EPA also said that eliminating those emissions would have no meaningful effect on public health and welfare, the report added.

According to the United Nations, fossil fuels are by far the largest contributors to global warming, accounting for more than 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the details of the NYT report.

The US government under President Donald Trump has moved quickly to remove all federal spending related to efforts to combat climate change and to eliminate any regulation aimed at addressing greenhouse gas emissions as part of its effort to bolster oil, gas and mining operations.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives advanced Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, which may end numerous green-energy subsidies that have supported the renewable energy sector.

Trump's budget package - which he calls "one big beautiful bill" - would eliminate funding established under former US President Joe Biden's administration through the Inflation Reduction Act and repeal grants intended to reduce air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions or purchase electric heavy-duty vehicles.

The NYT report adds that the EPA sent the draft to the White House for review on May 2, which could undergo changes before it is formally released and the public is given the opportunity to offer comments, likely in June.