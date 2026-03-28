Will my old social media posts affect my job prospects? Here’s what recruiters really check

Before I started work as a journalist three years ago, I did something most people have done at some point in their lives: I searched for my name on Google.

I was quite terrified at what the results might yield: Would the questionable takes I posted on Twitter as a polytechnic student turn up? What about the melodramatic rants I wrote on Facebook as a 13-year-old? Let's not forget the WordPress diary entries when I was nine.

Like a surgeon before an emergency procedure, I did a thorough scrub of whatever I could and also did a full scan of my LinkedIn profile to remove any potential risk.

My actions then might sound a little extreme, but a few years earlier in 2018, a "Naomi H" in the United States became a bona fide internet legend.

Naomi had tweeted with excitement – with all caps and a serving of profanity – that she was accepted for an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



Another user, who turned out to be a former NASA engineer and member of the National Space Council, chastised her use of curse words on a public platform, and the two had an exchange. It ended with her losing her internship.

The anecdote encapsulates a very specific dread that many young jobseekers carry: One careless post, one wrong reply and the opportunity of a lifetime might vanish.

I can only imagine that dread is more pronounced in today's job market.

The latest data from Singapore's six autonomous universities found that 83.4 per cent of recent graduates who sought jobs were working within six months of their final examinations. This follows a consistent downward trend since 2021's figure of 94.4 per cent.

With employers becoming more selective and the competition for entry-level roles intensifying, it is natural for graduates to wonder: Do companies search up candidates online and if so, could a questionable social media presence be the thing that tips the scales negatively for jobseekers?

The short answer is yes, of course, and there is nothing in Singapore law stopping them.

DO RECRUITERS LOOK YOU UP ONLINE?

Mr Jonathan Yuen, co-head of employment practice at law firm Rajah & Tann, said that there are no restrictions on employers using a candidate's social media to make a hiring decision.

Since employers need not disclose the reasons for not hiring someone, it is "highly unlikely" that the candidate will ever know the real reason they were not selected, he added.