Fewer fresh graduates found work within 6 months in 2025; median salary held steady at S$4,500: Survey
More fresh graduates were seeking work, as opposed to other routes like pursuing further studies or taking a break.
SINGAPORE: A smaller proportion of university graduates found jobs fresh out of school in 2025, according to graduate employment survey results on Thursday (Mar 5).
The joint survey by Singapore's six autonomous universities found that 83.4 per cent of recent graduates who sought jobs were working within six months of their final exams.
This was down from 87.1 per cent in 2024, and continues a downward trend since 2022.
The median gross monthly salary for this group held steady at S$4,500 (US$3,500).
For the first time, the survey categorises graduates according to whether they have secured or not secured employment, instead of whether they are employed or unemployed.
Previously, those who had accepted an offer and were waiting to start work or taking steps to start a business were considered unemployed.
From the 2025 cohort, those graduates are now included in the group that has secured employment.
Under this new categorisation, the proportion of fresh graduates who secured employment within six months in 2025 was 88.9 per cent – a decline from 91.2 per cent in 2024.
Overall, 92.2 per cent were looking for work in 2025, as opposed to other routes like pursuing further studies or taking a break.
This was an increase from 90.7 per cent in 2024.
A majority of those looking for work – 74.4 per cent – found full-time permanent roles. This was down from 79.4 per cent in 2024.
The share of part-time or temporary workers grew to 7.2 per cent, from 6 per cent in 2024. More of them were involuntary – 3.1 per cent, as opposed to 2.3 per cent in 2024.
The remainder who had secured employment were either freelancing, waiting to start after accepting a job offer, or taking active steps to start their own business.
The proportion of recent graduates who had not secured employment rose to 11.1 per cent from 8.8 per cent in 2024.
This comprised 8.5 per cent who had applied but not received any full-time permanent job offers, up from 5.7 per cent in 2024.
The remainder had rejected full-time permanent job offers or had not looked for any full-time permanent jobs.
The universities said in a joint press release that the number of job vacancies has moderated from the post-pandemic peak, driven by reduced churn and slower hiring.
"This reflects a more cautious hiring sentiment amid broader economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments," they said.
There continue to be entry-level job opportunities, but some hiring in outward-oriented sectors like information and communications has been more subdued compared to previous years, they added.
Beyond the six-month mark, graduate employment outcomes generally improve as more secure jobs, the universities said.
For example, initially, the employment rate of the 2024 cohort was about 2 percentage points lower than the 2023 cohort.
By the 12-month mark, the proportion of the 2024 and 2023 cohorts that had wage records was comparable at 95 per cent.
The graduate employment survey is administered by the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore University of Social Sciences. About 14,400 graduates took part in the survey.
The universities said they have stepped up their efforts to support students and fresh graduates, including proactive offers of personalised assistance and regular dissemination of job opportunities.
Graduate employment has come under the spotlight amid reports of job anxieties among younger Singaporeans.
Earlier this week, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng told parliament that the job market for fresh graduates remains resilient.
More than four in 10 job openings in Singapore are entry-level professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles suitable for young graduates, according to the Ministry of Manpower.
The ministry announced that over 400 graduates have started on a new scheme offering government-sponsored traineeships, known as Graduate Industry Traineeships.
The scheme is still open to graduates from the 2025 cohort and applications will also be extended to the 2026 cohort, Dr Tan said.