Fewer fresh graduates found work within 6 months in 2025; median salary held steady at S$4,500: Survey

SINGAPORE: A smaller proportion of university graduates found jobs fresh out of school in 2025, according to graduate employment survey results on Thursday (Mar 5).

The joint survey by Singapore's six autonomous universities found that 83.4 per cent of recent graduates who sought jobs were working within six months of their final exams.

This was down from 87.1 per cent in 2024, and continues a downward trend since 2022.

The median gross monthly salary for this group held steady at S$4,500 (US$3,500).

For the first time, the survey categorises graduates according to whether they have secured or not secured employment, instead of whether they are employed or unemployed.

Previously, those who had accepted an offer and were waiting to start work or taking steps to start a business were considered unemployed.

From the 2025 cohort, those graduates are now included in the group that has secured employment.

Under this new categorisation, the proportion of fresh graduates who secured employment within six months in 2025 was 88.9 per cent – a decline from 91.2 per cent in 2024.

Overall, 92.2 per cent were looking for work in 2025, as opposed to other routes like pursuing further studies or taking a break.

This was an increase from 90.7 per cent in 2024.

A majority of those looking for work – 74.4 per cent – found full-time permanent roles. This was down from 79.4 per cent in 2024.

The share of part-time or temporary workers grew to 7.2 per cent, from 6 per cent in 2024. More of them were involuntary – 3.1 per cent, as opposed to 2.3 per cent in 2024.

The remainder who had secured employment were either freelancing, waiting to start after accepting a job offer, or taking active steps to start their own business.

The proportion of recent graduates who had not secured employment rose to 11.1 per cent from 8.8 per cent in 2024.

This comprised 8.5 per cent who had applied but not received any full-time permanent job offers, up from 5.7 per cent in 2024.

The remainder had rejected full-time permanent job offers or had not looked for any full-time permanent jobs.