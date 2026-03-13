As countries grapple with baby blues, what does a shrinking population mean?

COSTS OF A SHRINKING SOCIETY

Beyond its impact on economic growth, an ageing and shrinking population also imposes significant social strains.

Financial support for silver generation

The old-age dependency ratio among OECD nations is projected to rise to 52 per cent in 2060 – meaning there will be 52 elderly for every 100 working adults – up from about 33 per cent in 2025.

Naturally, the rising cost of supporting an ageing population with an increasingly narrow base of younger workers to foot the bill is one major issue countries with shrinking populations have to contend with – something that Singapore is all too familiar with.

Singapore's spending on social development has already nearly doubled within a decade, from about S$31.3 billion (US$24.4 billion) in financial year 2015 to S$61.3 billion in financial year 2025. Experts previously told CNA TODAY that the increase was largely driven by the need to care for the nation's ageing population.

Countries with ageing and shrinking populations have seen how this heavy spending can take a toll.

In Italy, the European Commission noted that the average deficit in the nation’s pension system – meaning the difference between contributions and gross expenditure – is expected to be "more than 4 per cent of GDP" for the period between 2022 and 2050.

In Japan, much like in Singapore, its social security expenditures earmarked in its 2026 budget rose to a record of JPY39.1 trillion (S$313.6 billion), or about one-third of all government spending.

Evolving social support structure

Beyond costs, the changing population structure gives rise to other social challenges as well, especially in terms of social support for the elderly.

Where previous generations had bigger households and more family members looking out for one another, many old folks in ageing and declining populations today end up living alone with small social or familial networks.

Loneliness and isolation in itself is already linked to negative impacts on health and even risks of early death, according to the World Health Organisation. The lonely-living situation has even led to many cases of the elderly dying undetected.

In South Korea, there were 3 million single-person households comprising those aged 60 and above in 2024. By 2049, more than half of all single-person households will be aged 65 or older.

In 2024 more than 1,400 funerals in Seoul had to be funded by the public as the bodies were unclaimed – a big jump from 382 such cases in 2018. Almost eight in 10 of deaths with unclaimed bodies involved the elderly.

Dr Kalpana Vignehsa, from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said that as the TFR declines and family structures become narrower, the burden of caregiving of the elderly and family members will also evolve.

"It's not that the caregivers did not used to experience strain in the past – it's just that they tended to have more people to share the caregiving burden with," she said.

"As a society, there's a ripple effect of people having fewer children in terms of how we support one another, and then needing to draw on more support from state services to fill in the gap."

Hence, she said, as even more women pursue their career and financial goals and more family units see both parents working, there needs to be greater support from society as a whole to help those who want to have children be the best parents they can be.

"If society doesn't factor that into that calculus, into how we behave with our colleagues, how organisations and companies behave with their employees, then, of course, it could lead to a further decline in the TFR," added the senior fellow in the governance and economy department at IPS.