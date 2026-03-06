Undergrad interest in engineering, accountancy and humanities is dwindling. What will it mean for Singapore's future?

When Mr Tan Jun An applied to study accountancy at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), artificial intelligence (AI) was already casting a long shadow over a profession that had, up until then, been regarded as a sure bet.

Even so, the 24-year-old went ahead with his application in 2022, driven by a long-standing interest first nurtured by his principles of accounts teacher in secondary school and strengthened during his polytechnic internships.

Although he does not regret his choice of study, the stability Mr Tan once linked to pure accountancy careers in audit or tax now feels less certain.

"With changes in AI and market demand, there is some fear about the job market and my perception has shifted. I'm thinking about broadening my options beyond pure accountancy," said the second-year undergraduate.

He joined the 180 Degrees Consulting Club in NTU to develop strategy skills and position his accountancy knowledge as a value-add in consulting.

If given the chance again, however, he said that he might have added a second major or minor, perhaps in sustainability or data analytics, to diversify his skill set in an increasingly unpredictable job market.

Mr Tan is part of a shrinking pool of pure accountancy students across Singapore's universities.

A study by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants found that enrolment in accountancy programmes dipped by more than 10 per cent between 2018 and 2023.

As technology-driven disciplines have reshaped the global economy and job market, university enrolment figures have shifted correspondingly.

Besides accountancy, other popular disciplines also seeing notable changes in recent years.

At the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences – once the university's largest faculty with about 6,400 undergraduates in 2019 – saw its enrolment fall to around 4,000 in 2025, according to figures published by the university.

In tandem with declines in some disciplines, student demand for technology-related courses has surged.

At the Singapore Management University (SMU), enrolment in its computer science programme more than doubled from 246 students in 2021 to 569 in 2025.

NUS, in response to queries from CNA TODAY, said that as digital technology has become a significant driver of industry transformation, it has seen strong interest in computing, AI and related information and digital technology programmes.