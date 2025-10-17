Now grown up, ex-bullies open up on what drove their behaviour and wish they could turn back the clock

In order for sustained intervention to be made feasible, Ms Leng sees the need for a holistic care or mentorship programme that does not add to teachers' workloads.

Smaller class sizes would also help. "When you have 30 to 40 students per class, it's nearly impossible to provide meaningful support that would make a difference to the student," she said.

Ultimately, the consensus among former bullies, educators and mental health experts is clear: Bullying prevention needs to start early, long before a child enters school.

Mr Tay, the lawyer, lamented his own lack of guidance and open communication at home, where conversations typically centred on his grades rather than his struggles.

In his view, he would have fared better if his parents had made more effort to be more approachable to him.

"A child (should be able to) express how they feel, process those feelings, learn what's right and wrong and how to deal with emotions."

Outside the home, bullying can manifest in any shared social space, explained Ms Ng of the Coalition Against Bullying for Children and Youth, such as on the playground, during co-curricular activities, on public transport, or even online platforms.

Children and youths spend most of their formative years in schools, making these critical for forming foundational ideas of the world around them and human behaviour, she said – what is permissible, and what is not.

Even adults may model harsh or aggressive behaviour without realising it. Some children have told Ms Ng stories of their teachers hurling chairs or screaming at students in class.

"The goal is to raise a generation that demonstrates understanding, kindness and a reflective mindset, where each child knows they can make a difference in the face of unfair treatment," said Ms Ng.

Schools alone cannot solve bullying, said JC teacher Ms Siti, because it is a problem that requires reflection, accountability and empathy development at every level.

She pointed to the fact that bullying behaviour is also often observable in non-educational settings such as roads or workplaces, making it part of a larger culture of aggression and competition.

"Schools can do their best, but if society rewards dominance and 'winning', kids learn that. They see that bullies often succeed in the real world.

"Until we confront bullying everywhere – at work, at home, in public – the problem will only persist."