Commentary: When a child reports bullying, the response must come fast and clear

SINGAPORE: At a dialogue session on Wednesday (Aug 27) night, Education Minister Desmond Lee laid out broad plans aimed at improving how school bullying is handled.

Disciplinary frameworks will be reviewed, bullying reporting channels will be made more accessible to students, and peer support in schools strengthened.

The goal, it seems, is in part to rebuild trust with parents.

That trust has taken a hit in recent months. The case at Sengkang Green Primary School – in which three Primary 3 boys were suspended after threatening to kill their classmate and her family - shocked many parents. An audio clip containing a death threat was recorded and sent directly to the girl’s mother after she had reported bullying. For a child to hear her peers speak in such a chilling manner must be terrifying. For parents, it is unthinkable.

Just months earlier, a video emerged showing a Secondary 1 boy from Montfort Secondary School being kicked and tripped repeatedly as he tried to walk away. The school disciplined the boys involved and offered counselling.

Both episodes raised hard questions about safety in schools, and whether victims feel protected soon enough.

MOE’s ongoing review of its processes to address bullying is encouraging. But the real test will be in how these measures are applied day to day.