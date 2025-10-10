Despite Singapore's regional concert hub status, more fans are flying out to catch live shows overseas

For content lead Feng Ying, travel plans don't begin with flight deals or sightseeing lists. They start with a tour announcement.

This year alone, the 36-year-old has flown to 13 of her favourite K-pop group's concert stops across Asia, from Taipei and Macau to Seoul.

"The last time NCT 127 came to Singapore was 2022," she said. "I can’t afford to wait for them to come here. I have to go to them instead."

This kind of devotion might once have seemed extreme, but today it’s emblematic of a rising trend across the region: the practice of travelling abroad specifically to attend live music events.

According to Trip.com's Momentum 2025 Report, nearly half of Singaporean travellers (47 per cent) have planned a vacation around concerts.

Across the Asia Pacific, the figure rises to two-thirds (66 per cent), signalling that the current wave of concert tourism – also known as "gig-tripping" – cuts across borders.

Tourism experts say this reflects a shift towards an experience economy, one driven by FOMO (fear of missing out), amplified through social media.

WHY THE SURGE IN CONCERT TOURISM?

Given that travelling for live shows is hardly a new concept, why are industry watchers now seeing a marked rise in global trends of people doing so?

Mr Benjamin Cassim, a senior lecturer at Temasek Polytechnic's School of Business, chalks it up to a post-COVID surge in "pent-up demand for experiences that support emotional and physical well-being".

"This translated into greater leisure travel and higher participation in live entertainment events."

For self-employed baker Lee Su Fang, that post-pandemic urge has only deepened her love of travelling for concerts – something she's been doing since 2016.

Most recently, the 29-year-old saw Beyonce and Charli XCX live in London in June. Last year, she attended Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain, a music festival headlined by Lana Del Rey, SZA and Mitski, among others.