'Can't satisfy every tastebud': F&B players on the good and bad of online reviews

Ms Jean Lim, who runs Ah Hua Teochew Fishball Noodles at Pandan Gardens, has to admit that online reviews have been a boon to her business every now and then.

Her stall has occasionally been featured by food influencers on social media, including those with sizeable followings, such as Miss Tam Chiak.

The 36-year-old second-generation hawker said that each time that happens, the impact is noticeable in the days that follow, with the stall seeing more new customers.

"Some customers even mention that they came after seeing the post online," she said.

"For a small hawker stall like ours, these changes are quite noticeable because most of our business relies on daily walk-in customers."

But sometimes, such exposure can also be a challenge to such businesses.

For Mr Frederick Puah, the 69-year-old founder of British Hainan Heritage Restaurant, that reality became clear when one of his now-closed outlets began attracting a string of negative reviews online in 2021.

The complaints, he said, were largely linked to issues caused by a manager he had hired at the time. But by the time the problem was identified, the damage had already been done.

In 2024, he decided to close the outlet and consolidate the business into a single outlet now operating at Kallang Way.