IN FOCUS: Why restaurant owners are still opening new F&B outlets despite the doom and gloom

SINGAPORE: Having faced challenges while running a restaurant in recent years, Mr Hong Junchen and his team were not sure if starting a new one this year was the right thing to do.

He had observed multiple forces affecting the industry – inflation, changing demands from consumers as well as well-heeled foreign chain restaurants bursting onto the scene.

On the other hand, the restaurateur had sensed an opportunity to serve Singapore foodies something new: a type of Japanese prawn that his wholesale seafood business was starting to distribute in Singapore, which is sweeter and has a stronger flavour.

Concerned about the market conditions, Mr Hong and his partners weighed their options for the new business venture carefully.

“Should we even continue in F&B, or should we pivot to our growing wholesale business?” he asked.

“What we realised is that F&B and wholesale, they’re symbiotic … we fought to preserve that link.”

Ultimately, they forged ahead with the decision to buck the trend and start his restaurant against the backdrop of a tepid market.

In August, Hup Lok, which is along Havelock Road, served its first bowls of prawn noodles to customers.

When CNA dropped by his store to help serve customers and talk about his fledgling business, the steady stream of patrons affirmed Mr Hong and his team’s decision.

On a Thursday evening two months after the opening, nearly every table in the restaurant was occupied, online food delivery orders continue to roll in, leaving little respite for the cooks and the front of house staff.

Sitting down with CNA before the dinner crowd descended, Mr Hong, 40, reflected on Hup Lok’s uncertain start amid a challenging environment for the F&B sector.

The first month was a struggle, Mr Hong was quick to say, noting that Hup Lok had a quiet start before business improved.

“I think the location is kind of off the major foodie stretches,” he said. “But it’s been picking up, and I think (that is) based on word of mouth – that (the food) is not expensive and really good.”