'Work out of goodwill': Singapore nightlife freelancers face delayed payments, unpaid dues

With 15 years under her belt along with successful gigs at countless big clubs and festivals, DJ Red has quite the resume.

Yet, even with such extensive experience, the 33-year-old, who also manages a group of disc jockeys, has not been spared from delayed payments and, in some cases, not getting paid for her work.

The DJ, who sports red-tipped hair in line with her stage name, is now owed about S$23,000 in unpaid fees from several clients, some of which date back to August last year.

That figure does not include other payments she has written off over the years, such as the S$2,400 owed by a now-defunct bar chain for the gigs she played in January 2024.



"I've had to write off amounts because they're so difficult to get back, mainly due to companies going bankrupt and closing down," she said, wanting to be known only by her stage name because she has been stalked in the past.

"It's nearly impossible to get the money back."