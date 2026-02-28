Weathering life's storms: How to regulate your emotions at work amid tough times

In October last year, Ms Veenaa Subramaniam, 44, hit a "perfect storm" involving her work and personal life.



Weeks earlier, her father-in-law had suffered a stroke and her two children were just starting their year-end examinations.

The assistant director of a workforce development agency was also focused on a major work event, preparing a presentation for her board of directors and finalising a 10-year partnership deal ahead of a job transition in December last year.

"I felt that the demands were impossible for me to bear," said Ms Veenaa. "My mind was in a constant loop of: 'Who needs me most right now?"

With every pillar of her life requiring her full attention at the same time, she felt stretched beyond her limit and overwhelmed by having to be everything to everyone.

She said that she usually relies on family and close friends as a safety valve, often venting to them to relieve pressure when things get overwhelming.

However, Ms Veenaa realised that venting was not always effective, especially when the very people she leaned on were also stretched and struggling.



Phases like this may not happen often and are usually a confluence of factors, but in all likelihood, most people will experience periods like this sometime in their lifetime and still have to be functional at work.



As Ms Cindi Wirawan, the founder of Vibe Tribe, a Singapore-based professional networking community, put it: "We bring our whole selves to work whether we mean to or not."



Regulating one's emotions, experts said, is not just about surviving difficult periods. It is about the steady, ongoing practice of understanding and managing our responses to stress.