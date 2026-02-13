Why I left a successful corporate career for the harder work of saving lives at a non-profit

In my long "rojak" of a career spanning over 35 years, I have worn many hats.

I’ve served in the Singapore Armed Forces, worked in listed family businesses, handled management consulting at two of the Big Four consultancies, and later joined a company linked to state investment firm Temasek.

In all of these roles, I drove performance, grew revenue and maximised profits. Everything I did – scouting for overseas joint ventures, building up consulting practices, creating operational capabilities – ultimately fed into the same bottom line: a healthy profit-and-loss statement.

By the time I reached my early 50s, I was feeling a little jaded by the endless chase for profits. Yet, for all my experience and expertise, I didn't really know what to do about this.

At this time, a friend introduced me to the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP). I was initially dismissive, as I had never even heard of the programme before. But curiosity got the better of me.



BMDP is Singapore's only national registry of volunteer marrow donors, finding and matching marrow donors with patients with life-threatening blood diseases.

The more I looked into the organisation, the more I realised that behind every name on the registry was a story of someone waiting desperately for a second chance at life itself.

I thought that maybe, just maybe, this was the renewed purpose I'd been searching for, so I decided to take the leap and leave the corporate world behind.

In May 2018, I officially became BMDP's chief executive officer.