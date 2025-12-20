Am I giving my kids too much? Here's how I try to treat them without spoiling them

The question came to me: "Mummy, can we take business class next time?"



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, I've made it a point to travel as much as I can with my kids during the school holidays.



In the beginning, they were simply happy to pack their luggage and hop on a plane, even if it was just an economy flight to nearby cities such as Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Bangkok in Thailand.



Each time, we would walk past the business-class cabin on our way to our seats farther down the aisle.



Back then, they barely noticed the welcome drinks, the wider seats or the bigger screens that greeted those privileged enough to sit in front. To them, to travel at all was thrill enough.

However, somewhere along the way, that changed. My kids started noticing what they didn't have, instead of what they did.

And soon, they started asking for more.

BACK THEN, LESS WAS MORE

I grew up in an average-income family. My father was the sole breadwinner, a technician who worked hard to raise three children, all the way through tertiary education.



One of my fondest memories was how he would take us to Punggol for a chilli crab feast whenever I topped my class at the end of the year. It only happened a handful of times, but I cherished these rare treats.



Money was very tight, so we didn't get many toys like the other kids. I remember he deliberated for a long time when I asked him to buy me a Mickey Mouse gold necklace for S$200 (US$155), which he eventually bought.