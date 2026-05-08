I was laid off right after I became a new mum – and it was a huge blow to my self-esteem

In April 2024, the morning of the day I returned to work from maternity leave, I woke up to an early calendar invite to a meeting with my manager, followed by another with human resources (HR). With a sinking feeling, I knew what it meant.

My manager informed me that my team had been made redundant, and HR later walked me through my severance package. I spent only 10 months at this company, but it was all over within 30 minutes.

When both calls ended, I sat with two feelings at once: relief and worry.

Relief, because I wouldn't have to leave my newborn just yet. Worry, because we had just hired a domestic worker in preparation for my return to the workplace and now, our household income had dropped right as our expenses had grown.

On Apr 29, when Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, spoke about the "maternity penalty" faced by women returning to the workforce, it brought me right back to this day – a day I will never forget.

What followed after that tumultuous morning was a period that remains hard to describe.

I spent it running on three-hour sleep cycles to feed my newborn, my body still healing and changing, navigating my baby's milestones every few weeks.

Somewhere in that relentless rhythm, my sense of who I was outside of motherhood began to fade.

AN EMOTIONAL TUG-OF-WAR

The financial weight sat in the background of everything.

There were days I scrolled through social media and saw other mums seemingly doing it all, clocking in and out of their corporate gigs or running their own businesses, and I felt the inadequacy creep in.

Negative thoughts kept surfacing in my mind, more than I'd like to admit. Sometimes, I would catch myself thinking: Even my helper was earning and I wasn't.

Still, I was grateful. I knew I was in a privileged position. Not every mother gets 1.5 years to spend at home with her child, with no other responsibilities or distractions.