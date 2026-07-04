Drinks with colleagues? I once said yes to every workplace norm, but I've learnt to say no

One of my first jobs was as a waitress at 18. I was still in school, so my shifts were few and far between, but whenever I was on the closing shift, the rest of the staff would want to go out for drinks afterwards.

I often tried to decline, as I couldn't bring myself to spend basically my entire shift's earnings on one pint of beer. Not to mention the fact that I was still barely of legal drinking age at the time.

But it usually meant rolled eyes and disparaging snorts from my older co-workers.

The office drinking culture may now be a relic of the recent past, but it was a strange norm. Everything seemed to revolve around it. The default move always seemed to be alcohol – to celebrate a big deal, commiserate over a loss, or if it was just a slow Thursday.

I often found myself unable to politely decline a drinking session without feeling I was losing the advantage of rapport-building with bosses.

Would my work really speak for itself if I never got that face time with upper management? Was drinking really the only way I could gain access to the inner circle?

Now, in my mid-30s, times have changed. Singaporeans are drinking less and less, most significantly Gen Z. There's less pressure now to participate in after-hours socialising that requires imbibing alcohol.

As a mother of two, it's somewhat of a relief. My oldest is now five years old – if she went on to enter the workforce as soon as I did and started drinking regularly with people twice or even three times her age, I'm not so sure I would feel comfortable with that.

But thinking back to the days of "office drinking culture" has me looking more closely at other everyday interactions in today's workplaces.

EVERYDAY OFFICE NORMS AND WHY WE PLAY ALONG

A friend recently joined a company where her general manager, a woman, addresses her only as "dear". It isn't just in casual text messages or face-to-face interactions, but also in work emails with other team members copied, and even in boardroom meetings.

Though my friend finds it undermining and condescending, she unwillingly accepts it so as not to rock the boat – after all, no one else in the company seems to have a problem with it.

Another office norm that still seems to be a favourite for social discussion: having lunch with colleagues.