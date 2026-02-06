My family and I spent 2 years travelling the world. Here's how we're dealing with the return to normal life in Singapore

In January 2024, my wife, son and I embarked on a two-year trip to explore the world. Before we departed Singapore, many people – some out of concern, some out of disapproval – told us that two years was a long time.

I thought so, too. Long enough to step away from the neverending rush of fast-paced Singapore. Long enough to reset after years spent hustling and grinding at work.

Yet when we finally returned in December 2025, it did not feel long at all.

The longer we were away from home, the more apparent it became how little we knew – not just about places but about ourselves, our family, other people and the systems we take for granted.

The world was so much larger than we thought we'd known, with space for many different ways of living, thinking and being.

Coming home felt good – familiar and grounding. But it was also overwhelming.

Routines resumed quickly. To-do lists reappeared. Calendars filled up with appointments.

Before long, it started to feel like packing up and moving between Airbnb homes every few weeks had been a lot easier than staying still.

Even navigating rusty, crowded buses in a foreign language felt less stressful than taking an air-conditioned, spacious train in Singapore.

On the road overseas, there was never anything urgent waiting for our attention. No emails. No deadlines.

No invisible, constant pressure to be productive.

WHEN YOU CAN'T OUTSOURCE PARENTING

Returning home shone a new spotlight on something I had not fully realised while travelling: how much modern parenting is quietly supported and structured by the systems already in place around us.