Gulf shipping disruptions highlight need for alternative export routes, flexibility: ADNOC top exec

The Iran conflict’s disruption of Gulf shipping is underscoring a fundamental change in the energy industry: Companies must build in options to withstand geopolitical shocks, according to a top Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) executive.

“Optionality is becoming a must in our business. It's no longer an option,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, upstream CEO at the state-run energy giant, on Wednesday (May 6).

“The last couple of months demonstrated that having optionality, investing in resilience, is the right approach for an integrated energy player.”

HORMUZ STANDSTILL HITS ENERGY FLOWS

Since attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel first broke out on Feb 28, Tehran has effectively blocked passage through the Strait of Hormuz to most non-Iranian vessels.

After more than two months, Iran and the US remain at odds over a variety of difficult issues amid a ceasefire, such as Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the vital strait.

The strategic waterway is a critical artery for global trade, carrying about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. The conflict has forced Gulf producers, including ADNOC, to scramble for alternative routes.