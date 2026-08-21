Afghans in Pakistan face uncertain future amid deportation drive

ISLAMABAD: Afghan national Shayaan Khan has never set foot in Afghanistan.

His father was among millions of Afghans who fled to neighbouring Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan war, which began with the Soviet invasion in 1979.

Born and raised in Pakistan, the 25-year-old has spent his entire life there.

Now, a renewed crackdown on undocumented Afghan migrants has left Shayaan stripped of his legal status, forcing him into hiding and facing deportation to a country he barely knows.

“We have nothing in Afghanistan. We were born and raised here. If we go back, we'll have to start from scratch,” he said.

Shayaan lives on the outskirts of Islamabad with his Pakistani wife and their young son.

Fear of the authorities has caused him to sell his business and keep a low profile, even taking on work as a daily wage labourer despite holding a university degree.

He said ever since the repatriation campaign, police have been arresting Afghan nationals at markets.

“We keep ourselves hidden from the authorities while working informally because we have families to feed,” he said.