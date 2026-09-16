Meta's Zuckerberg says AI labs have enough incentive to build safely

CALIFORNIA: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday (Sep 15) that competition and liability give AI companies enough reason to act individually on safety, appearing to break from calls by leaders of top AI firms for a coordinated slowdown in AI development.

The comments underscore a split among industry executives and US authorities over how to respond to warnings that the technology is advancing faster than companies can control it, with some industry insiders warning it poses an existential threat to humanity.

Mr Zuckerberg, in an X post on Tuesday, said that every lab has the responsibility and incentive to move at the pace required to train its models safely, and the ability to take its own actions to ensure that happens.

His remarks come three days after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged AI companies to slow the pace at which they improve model capabilities, on the heels of existential risk warnings by several researchers.

Rival OpenAI's chief Sam Altman and xAI's Elon Musk both publicly endorsed Mr Amodei's call within hours.

ADMINISTRATION PUSHBACK ON AI REGULATION, SLOWDOWN

US President Donald Trump on Monday, however, downplayed concerns about AI's potential for harm, saying the US already had guardrails in place for the technology and that China would benefit from doubt being cast on AI's development. The view that regulations will harm US companies' ability to compete with their Chinese counterparts is shared by tech executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"Trust and alignment are quickly becoming the most important capabilities that will differentiate agents and models," Mr Zuckerberg said Tuesday. "Any lab that doesn't focus on alignment will fall behind."

Mr Zuckerberg also said Tuesday that labs had a strong incentive to prevent their models from causing harm as they would face "significant" liability otherwise. He pointed to Meta delaying the release of its Muse AI agent earlier this year to strengthen its security.

"We didn't call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us," he said.