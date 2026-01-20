Almost half of Kyiv without heat, power, after Russian attack: Ukraine government

KYIV: An overnight Russian aerial attack left thousands of residential buildings in Kyiv without heating and water in -14°C temperatures on Tuesday (Jan 20) - another blow to a capital already reeling from strikes that have knocked out vital utilities.

The large-scale bombardment, which targeted energy facilities across the country, killed at least one person - a 50-year-old man - near Kyiv.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens and explosions as Ukrainian air defence systems responded to the drones and missiles.

"War criminal Putin continues to wage a genocidal war against women, children and elderly," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on social media, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said Russian forces had targeted energy infrastructure in at least seven regions, and urged Ukraine's allies to bolster its air defence systems.

"Putin's barbaric strike this morning is a wake up call to world leaders gathering in Davos," he said of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort.

"Support for the Ukrainian people is urgent. There will be no peace in Europe without a lasting peace for Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had launched "a significant number of ballistic and cruise missiles" and "more than 300 attack drones".

Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said: "Almost half of Kyiv is in blackout right now."