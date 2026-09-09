Evidence suggests pilots considered aborting landing in Miami cargo plane crash

WASHINGTON: The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday (Sep 8) that evidence recovered from a flight data recorder suggested the pilots considered aborting the landing of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane before it crashed in Miami and killed five people on the ground.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 operated by Miami-based 21 Air overran the runway by some 396m and crashed into two vehicles on the ground on Sunday, killing five people and injuring five others.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said investigators would interview both of the pilots on Wednesday.