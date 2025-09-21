Americans would dominate board of new TikTok US entity: White House

WASHINGTON: A deal for the Chinese parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok to sell its US operations would see the creation of a board dominated by Americans, the White House said Saturday. (Sep 20).

"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

She said a deal could be signed "in the coming days."

The United States has forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations out of the hands of Chinese parent company ByteDance for national security reasons.

Under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, the US Congress passed a law to force ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban of the app.

US policymakers, including in Trump's first term, have warned that China could use TikTok to mine data from Americans or exert influence on what they see on social media.

But Trump turned to the platform, which is hugely popular with young Americans, to garner support during his ultimately successful 2024 presidential campaign.

The Republican president has repeatedly pushed off implementation of the ban while a deal has been sought.