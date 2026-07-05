On America's big birthday, mixed emotions over legacy and future

WASHINGTON: Americans celebrated 250 years of independence Saturday (Jul 4) with conflicting emotions as pride, hope and patriotism battled with uncertainty and unease over the country's direction.

On Washington's grassy National Mall, lined by monuments and museums, thousands sweltered in multiblock lines as temperatures neared 100F (38C).

With National Guard troops - controversially deployed across Washington by President Donald Trump - imposing crowd control, forklifts dropped pallets of bottled water which crowds clawed through in scenes evoking a disaster response.

Still the mood was joyous, with chants of "USA! USA! USA!" breaking out in one set of lines near the National Gallery.