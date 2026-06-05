Disgraced ex-prince Andrew sublet royal cottages, UK auditors reveal

LONDON: Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew earned a private income from subletting cottages while paying a symbolic "peppercorn rent" for a mansion for over two decades, government auditors revealed Friday (Jun 5).

The report into the royal family's residences was sparked by controversy over Andrew's living arrangements following his banishment from public life for his ties to late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and shines new light on the royal family's finances.

King Charles III's younger brother, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after being stripped of his titles last year, lived until recently in the Royal Lodge on the royal family's Windsor estate near London.

While living rent-free in a 30-room house, Andrew pocketed proceeds from subletting three cottages on its large grounds, a report on royal property income by the National Audit Office (NAO) revealed.

"We do not know what rent was charged," the auditors said, adding that the cottages have been vacant since April.

Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have apartments at royal palaces with rent paid from the privy purse - King Charles's private income - despite not being working royals, the report also revealed.

"The royal family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride," said Norman Baker, a lawmaker for the centrist Liberal Democrats and long-time critic of royal finances.

The report was released as British media carried a photo of Andrew with what appeared to be large bruise on his face. They reported that it was not a cause for concern.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is set to launch an inquiry this year into royal properties, as debate rages about the monarchy's opaque living arrangements.

Margaret Hodge, a Labour peer who chaired the committee between 2010 and 2015, told the BBC it was "shocking" the NAO did not know how much money Andrew made from the sublets.

The Times newspaper reported that some of Andrew's tenants were long-serving staff.

Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II was briefly arrested in February amid new revelations stemming from his friendship with Epstein, who died in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.