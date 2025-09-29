Anonymous TikTok accounts spread pro-Russia content ahead of Czech election: Study

PRAGUE: Hundreds of anonymous accounts on video-sharing platform TikTok have been spreading pro-Russia narratives and promoting radical parties ahead of the Czech Republic's Oct 3-4 election, a Czech non-governmental group said on Sunday (Sep 28).

Online Risk Labs, a newly formed group of Czech analysts, said it had identified 286 TikTok accounts that frequently boosted each other's content. Together, they drew between 5 million and 9 million weekly views, more than the combined reach of mainstream party leaders, the group said.

"The accounts do not align with a single political entity, but rather demonstrate support for multiple radical and extremist parties simultaneously," the group said in a statement.

A QUARTER OF CZECHS USE TIKTOK

Nearly a quarter of Czechs use TikTok, according to local media reports, a smaller proportion than in Romania, where a presidential election was annulled last year over allegations of Russian meddling via the platform. Moscow has denied those accusations.

The Czech telecoms watchdog CTU said it had received several complaints about TikTok accounts.

"We have found these suggestions relevant and handed them over to the European Commission as the supervisory organ for large platforms," the CTU told Reuters, adding that it was also in contact with TikTok.

TikTok and the Czech Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.