US-China TikTok deal: Concession, compromise or calculated gambit by Beijing?

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have warned that Beijing could gain access to sensitive data or use TikTok to influence public opinion. China has consistently denied the claims.

These concerns culminated last year in a new law forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US operations or face a nationwide ban.

It was Trump who initially pushed to ban the app in 2020 during his first presidency. Now back in the White House, he has recast himself as a defender of TikTok, repeatedly extending the deadline for a forced divestment.

The standoff appeared to reach a breakthrough on Sep 19, following a phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Appreciate the TikTok approval,” Trump wrote on social media while also citing progress on other issues such as trade, fentanyl and the Russia-Ukraine war during their conversation.

Subsequent news reports citing US officials said the framework agreement would give American investors six of seven board seats in TikTok’s US arm, reducing ByteDance’s stake to no more than 20 per cent.

The reports said US user data would be housed on servers run by cloud infrastructure and software maker Oracle, retaining an arrangement put in place to address national security concerns.

“At minimum, TikTok has preserved its operations in the US,” said Sun.

“If TikTok had been forced to exit the US market entirely, or undergo a 100 per cent divestiture, that would have been the worst scenario. Now, China still retains some equity within the permitted range … that’s not a total loss.”

In contrast, Beijing has kept its messaging deliberately vague, offering no public details of the tentative arrangement regarding TikTok and stopping short of confirming that a deal has been struck.

According to a Chinese readout of the Trump-Xi call, Xi said the Chinese government “would be happy to see productive commercial negotiations in keeping with market rules lead to a solution that complies with China’s laws and regulations and takes into account the interests of both sides”.

The Chinese supremo also pressed Washington to “provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors”.

Chinese officials have also framed the developments as part of broader economic and trade discussions, rather than a stand-alone concession.

Following US-China trade talks in Madrid in mid-September, Beijing’s readout of the discussions acknowledged TikTok as a key issue alongside other trade-related matters.

The readout referred to a “framework agreement” that covered investment and other issues, suggesting that TikTok is just one component of a larger package still under discussion.

This careful framing suggests Beijing wants to preserve room for manoeuvre - keeping TikTok within a bigger basket of bargaining chips in the wider relationship with Washington, said Sun.

Beyond TikTok, Washington and Beijing remain at odds over a raft of issues ranging from tariffs and semiconductor export controls to access to rare earths and market reciprocity.

“The official line underscores two points Beijing has been keen to emphasise: that TikTok’s fate remains ultimately subject to Chinese law, and that the government does not view the matter in isolation, but as part of the broader climate for Chinese companies abroad,” he said.

By framing the issue around fairness and reciprocity, Xi’s remarks also signal that China expects the deal to be read not just as a corporate restructuring, but as a test of how the US treats foreign investors, he added.