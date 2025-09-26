Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at US$14 billion

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (Sep 25) declaring that his plan to sell TikTok's US operations to US and global investors will address the national security requirements in a 2024 law.

The new US company will be valued at around US$14 billion, Vice President JD Vance said, putting a price tag on the popular short video app for the first time.



Trump has delayed enforcement of the law that bans the app unless its Chinese owners sell it until Dec 16 amid efforts to extract TikTok's US assets from the global platform, line up American and other investors and win approval from the Chinese government.



TikTok will be majority-owned and controlled by US entities, according to an executive order signed on Thursday by Trump.



The TikTok venture will be run by a new board of directors and subject to rules that "appropriately protect" Americans' data and national security, it said.

The deal includes "intense monitoring of software updates, algorithms, and data flows," according to the text of the order released by the White House.



The app will no longer be controlled by any "foreign adversary", read the order. ByteDance and its affiliates will own less than 20 per cent of the new joint venture, it says.

"There was some resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing that we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted to keep TikTok operating, but we also wanted to make sure that we protected Americans' data privacy as required by law," Vance told reporters at an Oval Office briefing.

Trump said, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping: "I spoke with President Xi. We had a good talk, I told him what we were doing, and he said go ahead with it.



The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TikTok did not immediately comment on Trump's action.