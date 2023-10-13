ASEAN, Gulf states to deepen economic, energy ties as leaders meet at inaugural summit in Riyadh

SINGAPORE: Countries in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region are expected to strengthen economic and energy cooperation in a meeting between leaders next week, as they seek to deepen ties.

The inaugural summit between leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Oct 20 comes amid shared concerns of global superpower rivalry, according to experts.

The GCC, which comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, first established ties with ASEAN in 1990, and next week’s summit in Riyadh is expected to give that relationship a boost.