Australia blames Iran for two antisemitic attacks, vows to expel envoy

SYDNEY: Australia said on Tuesday (Aug 26) it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.

Australia's security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, Albanese told a press briefing.

"Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney on Oct 20 last year, and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on Dec 6."

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it was likely that Iran had directed further attacks, he added.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Albanese said. "They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding that his government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.