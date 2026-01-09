Firefighters warn of 'hectic' Australian bushfires

SYDNEY: Bushfires threatened dozens of rural towns in southeast Australia on Friday (Jan 9), firefighters said, as hot winds fanned "hectic" conditions in the tinder-dry countryside.

Temperatures are forecast to soar past 40°C in parts of the region, creating some of the most dangerous bushfire weather since the "Black Summer" blazes of 2019 to 2020.

Dozens of rural hamlets in the state of Victoria were urged to evacuate while they still could.

"The conditions were extreme yesterday. They're catastrophic today," said Country Fire Authority boss Jason Heffernan.

"Victorians should brace themselves for more property loss or worse.

"Today is going to be quite a hectic and volatile day for firefighters, fire authorities and communities."