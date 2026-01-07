Intense heatwave grips Australia's southern states, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in Melbourne, Adelaide

SYDNEY: Australia’s south sweltered through a brutal heatwave on Wednesday (Jan 7) that delivered temperatures above 40°C in some cities, triggering health warnings, straining power grids and causing bushfires to flare.

Meteorologists said the conditions were at their worst in six years, when catastrophic bushfires destroyed wide swathes of southeastern Australia, killing 33 people, in what became known as the Black Summer.

The nation's weather bureau issued severe or extreme heat warnings for the states of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. It also warned of extreme fire danger across Victoria and South Australia.

"These elevated fire dangers are being driven by a very hot air mass that extends all the way from Western Australia with maximum temperatures in excess of 45°C," said Senior Meteorologist Sarah Scully.

In Victoria, where temperatures reached up to 44°C, and 41°C in the state capital Melbourne, authorities advised residents to stay indoors and keep hydrated.

Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch said firefighters were battling several fires across the state and conditions would worsen on Friday.

"We already have a statewide advice warning message out for severe to extreme intensity heatwave, and are now seeing those conditions kick in across the state," he said.

"We are particularly wanting Victorians to make sure they are alert to their conditions, make sure you are staying in cool places."