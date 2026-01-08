Australia heatwave stokes risk of catastrophic bushfires

SYDNEY: Firefighters warned millions of Australians of "catastrophic" bushfire dangers on Thursday (Jan 8) as they battled multiple blazes stoked by a heatwave blanketing the country.

Temperatures are forecast to soar past 40°C as two bushfires of more than 3,000ha in ‍size raged ⁠near ‍the towns of Longwood and Walwa.

They have destroyed at least two structures and are expected to ⁠continue to spread on Friday as the heat and wind pick up.

Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said the fire danger rating in some parts of Victoria state would reach "catastrophic".

"Catastrophic is as bad as it gets," he told reporters.

"It is the most dangerous fire conditions you can expect - when a fire starts, takes hold and spreads.

"The decisions you make will affect your life and the lives of your family."

Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebush said hot and dry winds would fan bushfires that were "unpredictable, uncontrollable and fast-moving".

Acting Victoria state premier Ben Carroll urged people to prepare evacuation plans.

"You do not know until you are surrounded by fire how loud it is, how smoky, how stressful," he told reporters.

"It is a scary environment that no one should have to go through."