Australia’s climatologists, emergency workers brace for another grim bushfire crisis amid weather anomalies

HOTTER WEATHER EXPECTED

Just three years ago, the country was in the grip of one of its worst natural disasters, where 33 people died in the bushfires and more than 400 were killed by smoke inhalation.

About 80 per cent of the population were either directly or indirectly affected by the bushfires, and over a billion native animals were burned to death.

Experts believe this summer has the potential to unleash much of the same alarming conditions as the catastrophic bushfire crisis a few years ago.

“We are seeing the prospect of a drier fire season and certainly the prospects of a very dry winter, and we’ve already seen June and July were very dry months,” said New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Rob Rogers.

“Those are indicators to show that we are going to have some busy periods certainly in spring, and if we do have an El Nino event, then of course throughout summer the risk is that we are going to get more elevated temperatures and less rainfall again in summer.”