Australia says it protects tech, after report F-35 fighter parts diverted

SYDNEY: Australia said on Monday (Sep 21) it protects classified defence technology and has "robust" export controls following a media report that F-35 fighter jet parts were diverted to Hong Kong, sparking US security concerns.

The United States operates more than 800 F-35 jets, its most costly weapons system, which is also flown by many of its defence allies, including Australia.

News outlet Politico said a shipment of F-35 parts, including a canopy with radar-resistant technology, had been unexpectedly diverted to Hong Kong after leaving Australia, raising the possibility that China had accessed the weapons system.

It was not suggested that Australia was responsible.

It was unclear why the equipment was rerouted or who now held it, Politico said in the report on Saturday. Manufacturer Lockheed Martin told the outlet it could not discuss the shipments for security reasons.

Australia has boosted defence cooperation with the United States under the so-called AUKUS pact that will enable it to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Both countries have been reducing red tape for transferring secret defence technology between the allies.

"The Australian Government takes the protection of classified and export-controlled technologies extremely seriously," an Australian Defence Force spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"Australia maintains a robust export control regime administered by Defence in accordance with Australia's export control legislative framework," it said.

Australia has 72 F-35 jets, and is among seven countries outside the United States sharing a global pool of spare parts, including Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Another 12 countries have purchased the fighter jet, including Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.