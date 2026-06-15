US remains world's largest arms exporter, but Iran war strains stockpiles and delays weapons deliveries

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Among the countries affected is Poland, which received the first three of its 32 US-made F-35A Lightning II fighter jets in May, with the remaining 29 scheduled for delivery by the end of the decade. Polish pilots are currently training on the aircraft under the US Foreign Military Sales programme.

But reports suggest Washington has warned allies, including Poland, to expect delays to weapons deliveries as it works to rebuild its inventories.

In April, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged before a Senate committee that replenishing military inventories could take time.

A few weeks later, Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the Pentagon had paused a proposed US$14 billion arms package for Taiwan to ensure the US military retained sufficient munitions for the conflict with Iran.

“Right now we’re doing a pause in order to make sure we have the munitions we need for Epic Fury – which we have plenty of,” he said, referring to the military campaign against Iran.

“We’re just making sure we have everything, but then the foreign military sales will continue when the administration deems necessary.”

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last month, Hegseth sought to reassure policymakers that the US remained well-equipped, even if it were to restart strikes on Iran.

“Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe,” he said.

“We're in a very, very strong position and feel only better about where we're going in the future. Any decision about future Taiwan arms sales, as the president said, will rest with him.”

However, media reports indicate that deliveries to other US partners, including Japan, the United Kingdom, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and Switzerland, have also been delayed.

Ashley Roque, senior Pentagon reporter at defence news outlet Breaking Defense, said the delays are fuelling uncertainty among allies that continue to rely heavily on US-made weapons.

“There's a brewing question over how much you can depend on the US and their defence industrial base,” she said.

“The US is pushing especially European allies and partners to ramp up investment and production within their own country. But at the same time, they need to keep investing in the US.”

She said the unclear foreign military sales process is adding to those concerns.

Countries that invest in US weapons systems may struggle to plan their defence needs if delivery schedules become unpredictable because of shifting political priorities, she added.