US and Iran reach deal to end war, signing set for Friday

DUBAI: United States and Iranian officials said on Sunday (Jun 14) they have agreed on a peace framework for a deal to end their war, halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical waterway.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform around 5.30pm local time in Washington on Sunday, shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has served as a mediator, announced a deal had been struck early on Monday local time.

The pact will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland, Sharif wrote.

The precise terms of the deal were not immediately known. Sharif said in a post on X that the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

Lebanon has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping lane for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively shut down for months, would open on Friday, and that he had ordered the end of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote.

Oil prices fell on the news. Brent crude futures fell 4 per cent in early trading on Monday, while US ⁠West Texas Intermediate slid more than 4.6 per cent.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief. The fate of Iran's nuclear program will also be addressed in those later talks, sources previously told Reuters.