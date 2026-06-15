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'Let the oil flow!' says Trump after announcing deal with Iran
Pakistan, a key mediator, says an official signing ceremony will be held on Jun 19 in Switzerland.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jun 14) that a peace deal with Iran is "now complete", announcing the Strait of Hormuz is open and the United States will lift its naval blockade.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, shortly after mediator Pakistan said both sides had reached an agreement.
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