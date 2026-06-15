Shares jump, oil skids in Asia on news of US-Iran deal

SYDNEY: Share markets surged in Asia on Monday (Jun 15) while the dollar slipped and oil prices tumbled as a tentative peace deal between the United States and Iran promised to ease inflationary pressures globally and lessen the need for higher interest rates.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on social media early on Monday that a deal had been struck, while President Donald Trump said the agreement included opening the vital Strait of Hormuz, though without giving details.

Trump will meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a G7 summit in France this week.

Iran said traffic through the strait would be regulated by it and Oman, a potential blow to the rules of free trade and suggesting there might be a toll of some sort on shipping.

"The lack of details, especially on freedom of shipping, is a concern but not one that should constrain markets today as the surge in risk appetite plays out," said Sean Callow, a senior FX analyst at ITC Markets.

"The prospect of a sustained fall in energy prices changes the conversation for central banks just ahead of a flurry of policy decisions."

The news will be a relief for the crowd of central banks meeting this week, easing some of the pressure to tighten policy to head off an energy-driven rise in inflationary expectations.

Markets had already priced in a likely deal, but the confirmation was enough to send Brent crude falling 4 per cent to US$83.80 a barrel, well away from its May peak of US$126.41.

US crude slid 4.7 per cent to US$80.89 a barrel, but was still above the US$67 level it traded at before the war began.

"We see Brent oil futures falling to US$80 by the end of the year, assuming the strait does not close again," said Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy analyst at CBA.

"Our forecast implicitly assumes that oil and refined product exports can resume quickly through the Strait of Hormuz, but this view carries considerable uncertainty tied to the damage to oil and refinery assets."

The prospect of cheaper oil will be a boon to Japan, which is a net importer of energy. The Nikkei climbed 3 per cent, South Korea's red-hot market gained 4.3 per cent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5 per cent.