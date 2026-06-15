Japanese stocks surge, government bond yields tumble as US, Iran reach peace deal

TOKYO: Japanese equities rallied to an all-time high, while government bond yields tumbled on Monday (Jun 15), after news that the United States and Iran had agreed on a framework for a deal to end their war, fuelling relief across markets.

The US and Iran on Sunday agreed to halt the US blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a preliminary pact that sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations.

The memorandum of understanding is scheduled to be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The Nikkei 225 Index jumped as much as 5.5 per cent to 69,657.09, surpassing the 69,000 level for the first time. The broader Topix climbed 3.8 per cent to 4,028.06.

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"This is simply the market reacting to the ceasefire deal - nothing more, nothing less. Even a rise of around 4 per cent does not look unnatural," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute.

"The key issue going forward will be the substance of the agreement itself and whether it is actually implemented and upheld."

Japanese government bond yields fell on easing inflation concerns. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 5.5 basis points to 2.58 per cent, while the 20-year JGB yield slid 7.5 bps to 3.445 per cent.

The two-year yield, the most sensitive to Bank of Japan policy rates, lost 2 bps to 1.39 per cent. The five-year yield fell 4 bps to 1.86 per cent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

In currencies, the Japanese yen gave up earlier gains against the greenback, and was little changed at 160.19 per dollar.