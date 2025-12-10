Teen entrepreneurs and creators in limbo over Australia’s social media ban

SYDNEY: At just 15 years old, Dimi Heryxlim runs his own food stand after school, serving up Indonesian-style chicken noodles and flavoured puddings.

To draw customers to his House of Lim stall at Burwood Chinatown in Sydney, he posts fun and engaging vlogs on social media.

Word spreads fast online, he said, offering small businesses a quick and cost-effective way to reach large audiences.

But on Wednesday (Dec 10), he became one of millions of children and teenagers locked out of major social media platforms as Australia activated its world-first ban on users under 16.

“We use social media these days … so many people use their phones every day for hours and hours,” Heryxlim told CNA. “So, (this ban) can impact (our) business a lot."