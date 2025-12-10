Australia social media ban takes effect in world first

SYDNEY: Australia at midnight (Tuesday, 9pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday (Dec 10) became the first country in the world to ban social media for children under 16, blocking them from platforms including TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube and Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Ten of the biggest platforms were ordered to block children or be fined up to A$49.5 million (US$33 million) under the new law, which was criticised by major technology companies and free speech campaigners, but praised by parents and child advocates.

The ban is being closely watched by other countries considering similar age-based measures as concerns mount over the effects of social media on children's health and safety.

"While Australia is the first to adopt such restrictions, it is unlikely to be the last," Tama Leaver, a professor of internet studies at Curtin University, said.

"Governments around the world are watching how the power of Big Tech was successfully taken on. The social media ban in Australia ... is very much the canary in the coal mine."