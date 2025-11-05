Reddit, Kick to be included in Australia's social media ban

SYDNEY: Popular social media website Reddit and streaming giant Kick will be added to a list of websites banned for under-16s in Australia from next month, Canberra said on Wednesday (Nov 5).

Australia will, from Dec 10, force social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to remove users under the age of 16, slapping hefty fines of up to A$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to do so.

Streaming platform Kick and online forum Reddit will also be included in the new legislation, Minister for Communications Anika Wells said on Wednesday.

"Online platforms use technology to target children with chilling control," Wells told reporters.

"We are merely asking they use that same technology to keep children safe online," she said.

"We want children to have a childhood and we want parents to have peace of mind."